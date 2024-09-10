Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Two-car crash at Kapolei off-ramp sends 4 to the hospital

By Nina Wu

A two-vehicle collision on Monday in Kapolei sent multiple people, including two children, to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a 6 p.m. call Monday for the collision at the Wakea off-ramp just before Kamokila Boulevard. Three ambulances responded to the scene.

Paramedics stabilized two women, estimated to be ages 24 and 19, and took them to a trauma hospital in serious condition. They also took two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details on the collision or vehicles were available.

