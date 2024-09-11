Police seek suspect who shot BB gun at bicyclists in East Oahu

Honolulu police are seeking help identifying a male suspect who allegedly shot at bicyclists with a BB gun from a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck along Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu.

Police released footage of the suspect — a person of interest wanted for the alleged assault — who appears to have been riding in the bed of the pickup truck.

He is described as an unknown male with a medium build and yellow and black hair. He was wearing no shirt at the time of the incident, which took place at about 5:17 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The truck was said to have fled westbound on the highway. The license plate of the truck remains unknown.