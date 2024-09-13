Former UH basketball star Alika Smith pleads not guilty to theft

Hawaii basketball figure Alika Smith pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of second-degree theft and negotiating a worthless instrument on the Big Island.

Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto ordered Smith — whose legal name is Justin Alika Pekelo Smith — to appear at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 for further proceedings before Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota. A trial date has not been set.

Smith, a former Waiakea High School basketball coach and onetime University of Hawaii at Manoa hoops standout, faces the criminal charges for allegedly stealing funds intended to finance hotel arrangements for a basketball team trip.

The case is being prosecuted by state Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener.

According to the complaint, Smith, a 48-year-old Pahoa resident, in December 2022 arranged through Sports Travel LLC hotel accommodations for the Waiakea High School boys basketball team, at a cost of $3,788.75.

Smith allegedly collected $3,627 from the team members’ parents and kept the money for himself.

According to a statement by the Attorney General’s Office, Smith paid a deposit of $500 and allegedly wrote a check for the remainder of the balance owed Sports Travel, knowing the check would not be honored.

The check bounced due to insufficient funds, according to the complaint, and Smith never paid Sports Travel the balance of what was owed.

Second-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine not exceeding $10,000. Negotiating a worthless instrument is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Smith, who has no prior criminal record, is free on $25,000 bail. He has retained Hilo defense attorney Kai McGuire to represent him.