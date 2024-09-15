Man arrested in suspected Trump assassination attempt lived in Hawaii, North Carolina

Investigators today were at the Kaaawa home of the man who was arrested this afternoon in connection to today’s alleged attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Florida.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is in custody after the Secret Service spotted a rifle scope pointed toward the course where the former president was golfing, according to multiple media outlets. Trump was not hurt in the incident.

The Secret Service fired at the attempted shooter after spotting his weapon, the Tribune News Service said. The man ran, leaving behind two backpacks in the bushes of the golf course. A witness took photographs of his black Nissan, with his license plate, which led investigators to the suspect who was later identified by multiple news outlets as Routh of Hawaii.

Public records show that Routh, who is registered to vote in North Carolina, also has lived in Kaaawa and worked in Hawaii since 2018.

Property records show that his Hawaii home in Kaaawa is owned by Kathleen Shaffer, who according to public records shares the address with Routh and has shared other addresses with him in the past.

Neighbors said a woman had been at the home earlier, but left before investigators and media arrived.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser saw at least three investigators walk up to the side door and front window of the Kamehameha Highway home this afternoon, but it did not appear that anyone was there and they left.

Law enforcement sources told the Star-Advertiser that Routh has an active Hawaii driver’s license with the same Kamehameha Highway address. They also said he has no arrest or criminal record nor a registered firearm in Hawaii. He had some traffic violations in Hawaii, according to court records.

His Social Security number was issued in North Carolina, the sources said.

The Star-Advertiser was unable to reach Routh or Shaffer, but spoke to neighbors near their home.

“That’s crazy, super crazy,” after hearing about the incident, said Routh’s neighbor David Stant said.

He said Routh was “real mellow, low-key … quiet.”

The owner of Camp Box Honolulu, Routh was known for building storage units and tiny houses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser quoted him in 2019 when he pledged to help build tiny homes for homeless people to live in Kalaeloa as part of the kauhale concept, pushed by then-Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Nani Medeiros, then-former executive director of the nonprofit building group HomeAid Hawaii.

HomeAid Hawaii Executive Director Kimo Carvalho, who took over leadership of the nonprofit after Medeiros resigned, told the Star-Advertiser today that he conducted an assessment of the nonprofit’s partners shortly after coming onboard in 2023 and cut ties with Routh.

“He was involved in (the Kalaeloa) project with my predecessor and since then I have not connected with him at all. We have been exclusive with who we have partnered with. We are not asking for broad help anymore we are being a little bit more exclusive with who we ask,” Carvalho said. “Primarily for reasons like this. Because we are doing work with government, we have to be a lot more diligent in vetting contractors, donors and supporters.”

Carvalho said he was not aware of any of Routh’s affiliations or political views, but described him as “radical” from a business standpoint.

“There’s been a few of those actually in the building industry. They are very rogue in terms of doing things the way that they want to do things. For us, we are very coordinated on maintaining a low-level of risk,” he said.

Routh’s eldest son, Oran, told CNN via text that Routh was “a loving and caring father, and honest hardworking man.”

The son wrote, “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I’ve heard it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent.”

Tribune News Service reported that Routh voted this spring in the North Carolina Democratic primary.

They also reported that he had an extensive criminal history there that includes convictions between 2002 and 2010 of possession of weapons of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun, hit and run, possession of stolen goods and resisting law enforcement, among other charges.

Reuters found profiles on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn for a Ryan Routh who appeared to be the man identified as the suspect. Reuters was not able to confirm these were the suspect’s accounts and law enforcement agencies declined to comment, but public access to the Facebook and X profiles was removed hours after the shooting.

Reuters said the three accounts bearing Routh’s name suggest he was an avid supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia. In several of the posts, he appeared to be trying to help recruit soldiers for Ukraine’s war effort.

Routh wrote several published letters to the editor in the Star-Advertiser. The topics he chose were typically local issues, such as graffiti and Haiku Stairs, and not political.

However, his signature included links to websites in support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.