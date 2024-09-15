Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 15, 2024

1/3
Norma Beppu, a resident of Waipio Gentry, visited Osaka, Japan, where she spotted Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop near the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan. Photo by Calvin Beppu.
Waikiki resident Sky Griffith traveled to Argentina and flashed a shaka when he found dance studio Aloha Multiespacio in Buenos Aires, the country’s capital. Photo by Chad Griffith.
Bill Baker of Ewa Beach took a selfie in Darwin, Australia, at the popular Big Island Hawaiian Nachos food truck, where he says the specialty is poke nachos.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
