Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 15, 2024

Norma Beppu, a resident of Waipio Gentry, visited Osaka, Japan, where she spotted Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop near the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan. Photo by Calvin Beppu.
Waikiki resident Sky Griffith traveled to Argentina and flashed a shaka when he found dance studio Aloha Multiespacio in Buenos Aires, the country’s capital. Photo by Chad Griffith.
Bill Baker of Ewa Beach took a selfie in Darwin, Australia, at the popular Big Island Hawaiian Nachos food truck, where he says the specialty is poke nachos.
