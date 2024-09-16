Chain of Craters Road closed as Kilauea volcano alert raised

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials have raised the alert levels for a potential eruption at Kilauea and have closed Chain of Craters Road “due to heightened gas emissions and volcanic unrest.”

Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey agency early today raised the volcano alert level for ground-based hazards from advisory to watch and the aviation color code from yellow to orange. The alerts were raised because “the intrusion of magma that began Saturday, Sept. 14, in Kilauea’s middle East Rift Zone, continues, increasing the potential of an eruption in this region.”

“Current activity is taking place in a remote area of Kilauea’s middle East Rift Zone, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone, or Southwest Rift Zone,” HVO scientists said.

“While the intensity of earthquake activity has decreased, continued ground deformation changes show that magma is still moving beneath the ground from summit storage chambers to the area between Maunaulu and Makaopuhi Crater,” they said just after midnight.

Although Kilauea is not currently erupting, they noted that “numerous eruptions took place in this area during the 1960s–1970s, most of which lasted less than one day to about two weeks.”