Report: Dolphins signing QB Tyler Huntley

By Field Level Media

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley throws the ball against the Green Bay Packers, on Aug. 10, during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Miami Dolphins are signing Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the NFL Network reported today.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley throws the ball against the Green Bay Packers, on Aug. 10, during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Miami Dolphins are signing Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, the NFL Network reported today.

The Miami Dolphins are signing quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, NFL Network reported today.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol and Skylar Thompson is preparing to start under center on Sunday at Seattle.

Huntley, 26, was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2022 season. Since joining the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, he is 3-6 as a starter and has appeared in 20 games for Baltimore.

Huntley has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has rushed for 509 yards and three scores.

