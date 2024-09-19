Police seek help finding missing woman, 71, last seen in Waikiki

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding 71-year-old Cathy Kaonohi.

Police said Kaonohi suffers from medical conditions that require daily medication, and that her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Kapiolani Park, and is known to frequent the Makiki and Waikiki areas, police said.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, about 112 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.