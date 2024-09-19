Wainiha brushfire that started Wednesday about 60% contained

The Kauai Fire Department continues to battle a brush fire that broke out Wednesday night on a ridge above Wainiha Powerhouse Road.

KFD said as of 1:20 p.m. today, the 20-acre fire was about 60% contained.

There are no fire threats to home or road closures at this time, Kauai County officials said, though there have been previous reports of smoke entering homes in the area.

Based on a preliminary report, the blaze broke out at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

KFD’s Air 1 and Air 3 helicopters continued to conduct water drops, and firefighters who were previously unable to access the fire due to terrain were able to get up to portions of it with “utility task vehicles” to assess hotspots.

Fire crews kept watch overnight Wednesday, and a command post has been set up at Camp Naue.

Fire personnel are also patrolling Wainiha Powerhouse Road and the Haena area.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is on standby if additional support is needed, officials said.

Updates will be provided when more information is available.