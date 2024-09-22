On the Move: Andrea Oka

After-School All-Stars Hawaii has named Andrea Oka director of development and communications. Previously communications manager at Kameha­meha Schools, Oka joins with more than 30 years’ experience in business development and communications, including as account supervisor at Stryker Weiner and Yokota Public Relations and business owner of O Communications, a design and advertising firm, for more than 20 years.

