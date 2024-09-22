On the Move: Andrea Oka

Sunday, September 22, 2024
After-School All-Stars Hawaii has named Andrea Oka director of development and communications. Previously communications manager at Kamehameha Schools, Oka joins with more than 30 years’ experience in business development and communications, including as account supervisor at Stryker Weiner and Yokota Public Relations and business owner of O Communications, a design and advertising firm, for more than 20 years.
