Wildfire near Molokai Airport prompts voluntary evacuations

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A brush fire near the Molokai Airport has led police to call for voluntary evacuations as a precaution today, Maui County officials said.

Officers were going door-to-door in the area for homes near the brush fire of about 100 acres, they said.

One structure and one vehicle have been burned in the fire, according to the Maui Fire Department. No injuries have been reported.

Maui Emergency Management Agency was partially activated as of 10:57 a.m. and MEMA sent an informational message about the brush fire at 11:21 a.m., officials said.

MFD said multiple fire engines and tankers, two helicopters, and a battalion chief are responding. County Public Works and state personnel are also responding.

Maui County encourages nearby residents to monitor radio, TV and mobile devices for official information.

