Campbell football team remains in top spot

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For a second week in a row, Campbell reigns atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The Sabers made school history by landing at No. 1 last week for the first time. This time, Campbell collected 10 of 14 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Sabers stymied Kapolei, 40-23, on Saturday.

The rankings remained generally status quo. Farrington dropped from No. 8 into a tie at No. 9 with Damien. The Governors lost at Kahuku, 21-0, on Saturday. The Red Raiders got four first-place votes.

Saint Louis remains at No. 4 after clinching the first round in ILH Open Division play with a 31-21 win over Punahou.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (4-0, 2-0 OIA Open) (10) 144 1

> def. Kapolei, 40-23

> next: at Keaau, Saturday, 1 p.m.

2. Kahuku (4-2, 1-0 OIA Open) (4) 131 2

> def. Farrington, 21-0

> next: at No. 3 Mililani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Mililani (5-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 127 3

> def. Waipahu, 42-17

> next: vs. No. 2 Kahuku, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Saint Louis (4-2, 2-0 ILH Open) 107 4

> won at Punahou, 31-21

> next: bye (at Kamehameha, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p,m.)

5. Kapolei (3-1, 0-1 OIA Open) 80 5

> lost at Campbell, 40-23

> next: vs. Waipahu, Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (4-2, 1-1 ILH Open) 77 6

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Punahou, Oct. 5)

7. Punahou (2-4, 0-2 ILH Open) 57 7

> lost to Saint Louis, 31-21

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m.)

8. Konawaena (4-2, 4-0 BIIF) 35 9

> won at Keaau, 49-6

> next: vs. Hilo, Friday, 7 p.m.

9. (tie) Damien (5-1, 3-0 ILH D-I/II) 24 10

> def. ‘Iolani, 55-35

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., John Velasco Stadium

9. (tie) Farrington (3-3, 0-2 OIA Open) 24 8

> lost at Kahuku, 21-0

> next: bye (vs. Kapolei, Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.)