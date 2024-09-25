A delightful treat

Late-summer plums, especially the small dark purple, yellow-fleshed ones called Italian prunes, are a delight. They are handy for cakes and tarts, but here, they are baked with an almond-scented, streusel-like topping.

Plum-Almond Crumble

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 pounds small purple plums (about 12)

• Granulated sugar, for sprinkling

• 1 cup/128 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup/110 grams packed light brown sugar

• 1/2 cup/113 grams unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 1/2 cup/54 grams slivered almonds

• 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

• Pinch of salt

• Crème fraîche or barely sweetened softly whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Wash plums and cut in half with a paring knife. Remove and discard pits. (Larger plums may be quartered.)

Place plums cut side up in a deep 9- or 10-inch pie pan. (It’s fine if they don’t all fit in one layer.) Sprinkle lightly with granulated sugar.

Make the topping: In a medium bowl, place flour, brown sugar, butter, almonds, almond extract and salt. Using your fingertips, work the mixture until it resembles rough pea-size crumbs.

Mound the topping loosely over the plums, covering the entire surface. Bake for about 40 minutes, until nicely browned and oozing.

Let cool slightly, or serve at room temperature, with a dollop of crème fraîche or softly whipped cream.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 6-8.

