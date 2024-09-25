Hawaii County Council OKs bill to ease way for ohana housing

The Hawaii County Council has approved changes to the county’s regulations that will allow more ohana housing on the Big Island.

Bill 123’s most significant change allows up to three ohana units — now called “accessory dwelling units,” or ADUs — to be built on a single lot, as long as that lot is within a zoning district that permits ohana units. On lots where more than one primary dwelling is permitted, one ADU would be allowed for each primary unit.

Only one ohana unit on any given site would be permitted for use as a short-term vacation rental under the bill.

Other changes include the establishment of building requirements for ADUs, and the repeal of existing ordinances that require builders to obtain a separate ohana unit building permit in addition to a standard building permit to construct an ADU.

Bill co-introducer and Hamakua Council member Heather Kimball said that the county’s original ohana unit code was drafted during a time of “anti- density sentiment.”

“And, as a result, to much of our chagrin now, we’ve seen sprawl out into the agricultural areas across the entire island,” Kimball said Sept. 17. “The intention of this bill is to increase our density in our urban core areas, making sure that people are close to work, close to educational opportunities, close to income opportunities, close to infrastructure.”

While several of Kimball’s fellow Council members supported the proposal, others had doubts.

Kohala Council member Cindy Evans attempted to put the brakes on the bill by moving to postpone a decision on the matter, saying the bill will negatively affect rural areas by allowing ohana units on half-acre lots and thereby increasing density.

“I think the impact of this is big enough that we need to give the public time,” Evans said.

Kona Council member Rebecca Villegas agreed.

“I’ve had a number of constituents … ask why do I oppose tiny homes,” Villegas said. “My response to them is, These are not tiny homes. The addition of three ADUs on somebody’s property is not a tiny home.”

However, Evans’ motion failed, with only herself and Villegas endorsing it. Ultimately, Evans, Villegas and Kona Council member Holeka Inaba were the only votes against the bill.

Mayor Mitch Roth said Friday in a statement that he will sign the bill into law, pending a favorable review by the County Corporation Counsel.

“Ensuring that our keiki can remain and thrive here on Hawaii Island is one of the primary goals of our administration,” Roth said in the statement.

The ADUs “will provide critical housing inventory for local families, creating more opportunities for affordable, multigenerational living while ensuring that properties are used to their fullest potential,” Roth said. “By increasing housing options, we’re not only addressing immediate needs but also building a foundation for long-term community resilience, where future generations can continue to live, work and grow in the place they call home.”