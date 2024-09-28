Public warned of fake calls from law enforcement agency

The state Department of Law Enforcement today warned the public to beware of callers impersonating law enforcement officers “and intimidating people with false information about impending or nonexistent court cases.”

The callers may indicate the person they have called faces arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing or jury duty, and may mention that payment in the form of bail or a civil fee will resolve the matter, according to a news release from the department.

Officials said law enforcement agencies never call to solicit any form of payment and advise the public not to provide credit card or bank account information to anyone who calls saying they are a law enforcement officer.

The scammers may “spoof” real Department of Law Enforcement phone numbers to make it appear their call is legitimate, when in fact they are calling from another phone number, often outside Hawaii. These scammers often mispronounce street addresses with Hawaiian names or reference government offices not found in Hawaii, including the District Attorney’s Office, the release said.

Anyone who receives a call they believe to be a scam should contact the Department of Law Enforcement at 808-586-1352.