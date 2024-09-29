Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 25, arrested for allegedly firing handgun in Keeaumoku

Honolulu police arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday night after they responded to a report of a male firing a handgun in the Keeaumoku area.

Police arrived at the scene at about 11:15 p.m. and observed the male holding a handgun in his hand, according to an HPD Criminal Investigation Division daily bulletin.

Police arrested the man at 1650 Kanunu St., on suspicion of multiple charges, including: a place to keep a pistol, first-degree reckless endangering, intoxication of liquor in public, and place to keep ammunition, according to an HPD booking log.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

