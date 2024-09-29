Man, 69, arrested after fight in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 69-year-old man Saturday evening on suspicion of second-degree assault after a fight in the Chinatown area.

The suspect and a 34-year-old man got into a verbal argument when the suspect allegedly injured the younger man with a sharp object causing injuries to his left thigh, according to an HPD Criminal Investigation Division daily bulletin.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the scene of the stabbing incident. Paramedics said that they used their advanced trauma skills to stabilize the victim and transported him in serious condition to a trauma hospital.

The man was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday at the Queen Emma Garden Apartments on 1511 Nuuanu Ave.