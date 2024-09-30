Vital Statistics: Sept. 20-26, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 20-26
>> Mia Naomi Asuncion and John Kawai Phifer
>> Natalie Renee Ayers and Jacob Albert Rodriguez
>> Kylie Rei Bean and Joel David Carroll
>> Alexis Ann Bowen and Andrew James Lowery
>> Anthony James Boyd and Alanah Rose Whyte
>> Peter Budai and Dzsenifer Csiko
>> Skylar Reeve Buffas and Lili Anna Jacso
>> Timothy Edward Carbillon and Hana Joanne Kimura
>> Lacey Kay Cowden and Daniel Troy Kurtz
>> Elena Dolinger and Ralf Ludwig
>> Shaylen Lokelani-Amanonce Fuentes and Danenalynn Taylor Garnette
>> Christian Kawika Carlos Fujita-Miyashiro and Kelsey Matsue Watanabe
>> Megan Elaine Gielis and Rueben Paul Corban Chun
>> Lillyan Jennifer Scarlett Goodlow and Robert Anthony Smith
>> Troy Brandon Grant and Katharine Jane Hurst
>> James Edward Ho and Kristine Jeannette Woltmon
>> Justin Niklas Hülsmann and Vicky Janßen
>> Anthony Masitalo Ioane and Keoni Lei Mahealani Benson
>> Ilorah Marie Jarabelo and Yura Kwon
>> Daven Keolalani Keomaka and Darrah Kehaulani Canady
>> Ronald Allen King and Denise Michelle Mattea
>> Kenji Scott Lantow and Haleigh Marguerite Smith
>> Peter Kin Wah Lee and Linda Keiko Hirano
>> Nicolina Carmela Leone and Daniel Benito Racimo Jr.
>> Leah Danielle McManus and Christopher Todd Greer
>> Mikayla Nicole Moses and Ramsey Takeo Tai Aviu
>> Courtney Nakano and Lester Andrew Lucero Martinez Jr.
>> Megan Katherine O’Rourke and Thomas Stephen Lovelund
>> Rollyn Mae Ragmac and Jetro Alain Quisao Acosta
>> Payton Owen Rogers and Brianna Caitlyn O’Brien
>> Tristen Reid Romero and Sabrina Marie Biglione
>> Patrick Eugene Smith and Tami Lynn Fox
>> Noel Keahi Tucker and Mona Kiani
>> Lizeth Liliana Villegas and Roberto Ernesto Delagarza
>> Jason Stewart Warren and Kylie Marie Troughton
>> Deanna Cherie Watson and Kevin Maurice Parks
>> Laura Kimberly Westbrook and Kevin Roy Kline II
>> Katiya Weston and Deidra Monique Beaufort
>> Itamara Renee Wright and Rodney Dewayne Johnson
>> Ning Xu and Xinyi Zheng
>> Laura Ann Yamamoto and Vance Masaji Morimoto
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 20-26
>> Moana Bhujel
>> Hilina’i Kamakananionalani Kay Borden
>> Sullivan James Bridgett
>> Kawehionalani Catalina-Izzabelle Briggs
>> Alina Sua Chun
>> Olivia Jiah Chun
>> Mason Kaimana Collado
>> Aerabel Fong Dela pina
>> Hinewai Kaleiokalanakila Charlotte Grace Duvauchelle
>> Sophia Renata Esteves
>> Divine Doria Fonuk
>> Kyla Satori Lee
>> Tyler Dallas Cabias Magaoay
>> Elijah Kupa’akamana’o Miu
>> Heimataula Oleiana Akosua Moala
>> Amiri Kentrell Talo Muty Nick
>> Seia Nami Nacario
>> Ku’ualoha Keanuenuemiliamaikalani Nakihei-Patrick
>> Arden Juliette Navas
>> Zacharie Fabrice Poirion-Royer
>> Nolan James Rodarthe
>> Athena Noelani Shaw
>> Clark Palikea Tau’a
>> Kaizen Ren Ueyama
>> Leonardo Keola Valentin
>> Adam Kalanikoa Narag Villalon
>> Raylen Ezra Walker
>> Cecilia Maeve Wiltshire
>> Manila Jay Woods
>> Emilyn Heleopulenokeakua Keanuenue’o’iliikamanawapono Xiao-Purdy