Vital Statistics: Sept. 20-26, 2024

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 20-26

>> Mia Naomi Asuncion and John Kawai Phifer

>> Natalie Renee Ayers and Jacob Albert Rodriguez

>> Kylie Rei Bean and Joel David Carroll

>> Alexis Ann Bowen and Andrew James Lowery

>> Anthony James Boyd and Alanah Rose Whyte

>> Peter Budai and Dzsenifer Csiko

>> Skylar Reeve Buffas and Lili Anna Jacso

>> Timothy Edward Carbillon and Hana Joanne Kimura

>> Lacey Kay Cowden and Daniel Troy Kurtz

>> Elena Dolinger and Ralf Ludwig

>> Shaylen Lokelani-Amanonce Fuentes and Danenalynn Taylor Garnette

>> Christian Kawika Carlos Fujita-­Miyashiro and Kelsey Matsue Watanabe

>> Megan Elaine Gielis and Rueben Paul Corban Chun

>> Lillyan Jennifer Scarlett Goodlow and Robert Anthony Smith

>> Troy Brandon Grant and Katharine Jane Hurst

>> James Edward Ho and Kristine Jeannette Woltmon

>> Justin Niklas Hülsmann and Vicky Janßen

>> Anthony Masitalo Ioane and Keoni Lei Mahealani Benson

>> Ilorah Marie Jarabelo and Yura Kwon

>> Daven Keolalani Keomaka and Darrah Kehaulani Canady

>> Ronald Allen King and Denise Michelle Mattea

>> Kenji Scott Lantow and Haleigh Marguerite Smith

>> Peter Kin Wah Lee and Linda Keiko Hirano

>> Nicolina Carmela Leone and Daniel Benito Racimo Jr.

>> Leah Danielle McManus and Christopher Todd Greer

>> Mikayla Nicole Moses and Ramsey Takeo Tai Aviu

>> Courtney Nakano and Lester Andrew Lucero Martinez Jr.

>> Megan Katherine O’Rourke and Thomas Stephen Lovelund

>> Rollyn Mae Ragmac and Jetro Alain Quisao Acosta

>> Payton Owen Rogers and Brianna Caitlyn O’Brien

>> Tristen Reid Romero and Sabrina Marie Biglione

>> Patrick Eugene Smith and Tami Lynn Fox

>> Noel Keahi Tucker and Mona Kiani

>> Lizeth Liliana Villegas and Roberto Ernesto Delagarza

>> Jason Stewart Warren and Kylie Marie Troughton

>> Deanna Cherie Watson and Kevin Maurice Parks

>> Laura Kimberly Westbrook and Kevin Roy Kline II

>> Katiya Weston and Deidra Monique Beaufort

>> Itamara Renee Wright and Rodney Dewayne Johnson

>> Ning Xu and Xinyi Zheng

>> Laura Ann Yamamoto and Vance Masaji Morimoto

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 20-26

>> Moana Bhujel

>> Hilina’i Kamakananionalani Kay Borden

>> Sullivan James Bridgett

>> Kawehionalani Catalina-Izzabelle Briggs

>> Alina Sua Chun

>> Olivia Jiah Chun

>> Mason Kaimana Collado

>> Aerabel Fong Dela pina

>> Hinewai Kaleiokalanakila Charlotte Grace Duvauchelle

>> Sophia Renata Esteves

>> Divine Doria Fonuk

>> Kyla Satori Lee

>> Tyler Dallas Cabias Magaoay

>> Elijah Kupa’akamana’o Miu

>> Heimataula Oleiana Akosua Moala

>> Amiri Kentrell Talo Muty Nick

>> Seia Nami Nacario

>> Ku’ualoha Keanuenuemiliamaikalani Nakihei-Patrick

>> Arden Juliette Navas

>> Zacharie Fabrice Poirion-Royer

>> Nolan James Rodarthe

>> Athena Noelani Shaw

>> Clark Palikea Tau’a

>> Kaizen Ren Ueyama

>> Leonardo Keola Valentin

>> Adam Kalanikoa Narag Villalon

>> Raylen Ezra Walker

>> Cecilia Maeve Wiltshire

>> Manila Jay Woods

>> Emilyn Heleopulenokeakua Keanuenue’o’iliikamanawapono Xiao-Purdy

