Off the news: Future of Lahaina school site uncertain

The destruction of King Kamehameha III Elementary School by the Lahaina fires has meant the land is being turned back over to state and county agencies, but little about the school’s future is clear. Stakeholders have shown they’d prefer to see the school rebuilt at its old Front Street home, but that’s easier said than done.

Now there are issues with ancient Hawaiian burial remains there, along with the parcel’s small size and other concerns. Granted that community members long for Lahaina to resume its old form, but they will have to come up with routes around very real problems with that plan.