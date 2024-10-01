UH Hilo to receive $21M from state to upgrade facilities

Gov. Josh Green has released $21 million in capital improvement project funds to cover four construction and rehabilitation projects at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

According to state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, a Democrat who represents Hilo, Paukaa, Papaikou and Pepeekeo, the funding will be used to modernize and improve the campus, making it a more welcoming and efficient environment for both students and staff.

“I’m grateful to Governor Green and his administration,” Inouye said Thursday in a statement. “Investing in our university’s infrastructure is critical for the future of our students, our educators and the community.”

Kalei Rapoza, vice chancellor of administrative affairs at UH Hilo, said the projects include “renovation and deferred maintenance” on the University Classroom Building, Performing Arts Center and College Hall Building C, plus updating the air con­ditioning in the Edwin H. Mookini Library.

“Two of the projects, the UCB and the library air conditioning, we had design funds released last fiscal year,” Rapoza told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. “Once the consultants have completed the design, then they’ll go out for bid on construction. So, hopefully, the bids for construction can happen in the spring of 2025.

“The other two projects, the theater and College Hall C, will have to go out for design and consultant selection … at the end of this calendar year or in the spring.”

According to the UH Hilo website, the UCB project scope consists of planning, design and construction to include demolition work. Exterior surfaces will be painted, as will interior walls and doors. Flooring will be replaced, and the mechanical locksets will be upgraded to an electronic security key card system.

“It’s about time for that building to get some deferred maintenance and attention,” Rapoza said.

The website indicates $500,000 was budgeted for design in the last fiscal year, with $4.5 million budgeted for construction this year.

According to the website, the library project consists of planning, consultant services and construction to include hazardous material removal; demolishing existing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, piping and controls, and replacing them with new equipment; plus replacing refrigerant piping and insulation and any related electrical work.

Budgeted for design last fiscal year was $1.5 million, with $8 million for construction.

The Performing Arts Center, according to the website, received $109,454 last fiscal year for design, with $1.5 million currently budgeted for construction.

That construction, according to Rapoza, will include “some demolition, concrete rehabilitation, exterior and interior painting, carpentry work and replacement of locksets with electronic key locksets.”

College Hall Building C, which is among the oldest buildings on campus, houses the Geology Department. The website doesn’t list it among current construction projects.

Inouye said the projects represent “a major step in strengthening our local education system and making sure our keiki and future generations have the resources they need to succeed.”

Added Rapoza, “I’m excited because we’re being funded, and $21 million is a lot of money. And we’re happy for the support from our governor, Legislature and the Board of Regents.

“This helps us address deferred maintenance on this campus, so it’s very welcome.”