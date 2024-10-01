Steph Curry eager to put ‘all the pieces together’ as Warriors open camp in Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO >> Steph Curry’s summer included an iconic performance at the Paris Olympics and a one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.

His summer also featured his first scripted television show (and acting performance), his annual Curry Cup tour for equity in golf, an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and a trip to China.

Curry never runs out of energy. But after so much going on this summer, sitting at the podium in the Chase Center’s Bill King Interview Room for media day must’ve been a relief. Finally, back to basketball.

“I’m super excited to be back and to figure out what this team needs to do to win and just the challenge of putting all the pieces together,” Curry, 36, said.

Because the Warriors missed the postseason, this summer was Curry’s longest non-COVID offseason in more than a decade. All of his responsibilities certainly sped things along, but the superstar point guard is eager to get to Hawaii for training camp and open the puzzle box. The Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu on Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces and a lot of guys trying to take the next steps in their careers,” Curry said. “It’s going to be fun from Day One tomorrow when we hit the court and start getting our reps in. We say it all the time in training camp, it is a way of thinking if you want to be great in this league, but it is true for us more than ever: Every day does matter for us to be able to figure this thing out.”

Putting the pieces together, Curry said, might require a tweaking of philosophy. The Warriors have used their “0.5 basketball” system to the highest of heights. But with new personnel, new schemes and styles could emerge.

On both sides of the ball for the past two years, Curry said the Warriors have played “some stagnant ball at times.” Involving and empowering younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski could be a step toward unlocking the next iteration of Golden State’s brand of basketball.

“I’m coming into this training camp with an open mind of how we’re supposed to play,” Curry said. “I know there’s a Warrior mentality and culture of how we do things, there’s a system that we ran for a decade plus that has worked. It doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how this team needs to play. We have to have kind of antennas up on and an openness to accept what this team’s strengths are, what our weaknesses are, and kind of lean into those.”

Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. A third-team All-NBA selection and All-Star, Curry was also named the league’s Clutch Player of the Year.

But the season was trying at times. He was visibly upset when Draymond Green got ejected in a late-season game in Orlando. Questions about the future of his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, hung over the team — especially late.

Despite winning 46 games, the Warriors ranked 10th in the Western Conference and got eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the play-in round.

“I think you get smacked in the face and don’t make the playoffs, that’s all the real message you need, the reminder you need,” Curry said. “That, again, we have a way of doing things in terms of how we approach practices, games, the level of competition you need to have, but when it comes down to your Xs and Os and the style and all that type of stuff, being open to evolving and pivoting.”

The Warriors will have to evolve without Thompson, one of the best 3-point shooters ever, who fled to Western Conference rival Dallas Mavericks. Curry is entering the first season without Thompson as a teammate, although he’s played seasons with his Splash Brother sidelined by injury. Thompson’s absence will naturally turn the dial on how Golden State will play.

“We’re the hunters, amongst many other teams, and what can this team do to maximize every skill set that we have in that locker room?” Curry said. “That’s the challenge for us. Some new faces on the coaching staff. Like I said, first time me, Klay and Draymond (Green) haven’t been together as teammates. Whatever narrative you want to kind of key in on, for us to win, you’ve got to think things differently.”

Golden State’s front office pursued Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason, but pivoted to adding veterans Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson while losing Thompson and Chris Paul.

Green lauded general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s patience after those potential opportunities fell through, saying, “They did an incredible job of not panicking.” He also compared the signings to the 2022 additions of Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II, who helped the Warriors to the title.

“In the moment where you feel like, oh, you miss out on a guy or two, most people didn’t make a bad deal,” Green said.

Curry’s decision to extend with the team was, in part, a vote of confidence in the franchise’s summer and long-term direction. Curry has said that he wouldn’t want to play for a “bottom-feeder,” as he enters a late stage in his career, but has always valued playing for only one franchise.

So, extended through the 2026-27 season, there will be no distractions about Curry’s future. No drama circling him. He can spend all of his energy preparing to play at a championship level and buying into the team.

“That’s kind of the way I want to approach it,” Curry said. “I’m very confident in the fact that being here and being a relevant winning team is possible. Until I’m proven otherwise, that’s the way I’m moving forward.”