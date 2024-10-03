Man, 51, lying in road dies in Kalihi hit-and-run

A 51-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early this morning on North Kuakini Street in the Kalihi area.

The crash occurred around 3:28 a.m. when an older model white pickup truck, traveling eastbound, struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway, Honolulu police said. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid or provide information and continued eastbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, including whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were involved.

This incident marks Oahu’s 36th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 42 at this time in 2023.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.