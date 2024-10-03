Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, October 3, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 51, lying in road dies in Kalihi hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:06 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiTraffic

A 51-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early this morning on North Kuakini Street in the Kalihi area.

The crash occurred around 3:28 a.m. when an older model white pickup truck, traveling eastbound, struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway, Honolulu police said. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid or provide information and continued eastbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, including whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were involved.

This incident marks Oahu’s 36th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 42 at this time in 2023.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide