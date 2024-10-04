Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, October 4, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Territorial Savings Bank takeover vote postponed

By Andrew Gomes

Today Last updated 7:09 p.m.

Business

A stockholder vote to consider approving the sale of Territorial Bancorp Inc. to California-based Hope Bancorp Inc. has been postponed to Nov. 6 from Oct. 10.

The pushback was announced today by Territorial, owner of Hawaii’s fifth-largest bank, amid efforts by an investment advisory firm to convince Territorial shareholders to reject the Hope purchase in favor of a competing bid from unnamed investors led by former Bank of Hawaii CEO Allan Landon.

Hope has an acquisition agreement, endorsed by Territorial’s board, that would give Territorial shareholders 0.8 share of Hope stock in exchange for each Territorial share they own.

Blue Hill Advisors LLC has offered to pay $12.50 per share of Territorial stock in what it calls a superior bid. Territorial’s board has deemed the Blue Hill offer inferior in part due to a lack of information about the investors and their ability to complete a purchase.

Territorial’s stock jumped 7.3%, or 78 cents, today to close at $11.42.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide