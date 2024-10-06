Las Vegas Advisor: Mirage volcano razed for Hard Rock tower

Everyone knew it was coming, and now it has. The Mirage volcano, in many ways the symbol of the “new Las Vegas,” is no more. Last month construction crews tore down the volcano in preparation for using the space to build the guitar-shaped hotel tower that will be the focal element of the resort when it reopens as a Hard Rock. In addition to distinguishing the Mirage when it debuted with the casino in 1989, the volcano was the first “free spectacle” in Las Vegas, a forerunner of the Bellagio fountains, the Treasure Island pirate battle and downtown’s Fremont Street Experience, among several others.

Pool play: Fontainebleau’s private pool complex includes a 2,300-square-foot area poolside that’s used for gambling, and thus, is open to the public. The area includes four blackjack tables and a crap table. The casino area is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Three Wiseguys: A third Las Vegas Wiseguys Comedy Club has opened at the Westgate. It’s the first casino location for the brand, with the other two in the downtown Arts District and Town Square on the south Strip.

Pricey golf: A study by SupremeGolf.com that analyzed 5.4 million rounds of golf since 2023, pegs Nevada as the most expensive state to book a tee time, and it’s not even close. With the majority of state’s averages in the $30-$50 range, Nevada topped the list at a whopping $143, well ahead of second-highest Hawaii at $108.

Question: Where’s the best place to watch the Tropicana implosion?

Answer: If you’re in Las Vegas and out at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, you can head to the south Strip to watch the implosion live. Rooms with a view are reportedly sold out, but there will be a perimeter on the Strip with people packed in around it. The better move is to drive a little ways west on Tropicana or Flamingo and stake out a parking spot. The west side of town has a higher elevation and you’ll be able to get a good view.

