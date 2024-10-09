A bright, refreshing paloma

In this bright, hydrating take on the Paloma, coconut water is incorporated two ways: in the shaker alongside tequila, grapefruit and lime juice, and in the ice the final drink is poured over. As the ice cubes melt, they infuse the drink with coconut-forward flavor. Use any extra ice cubes in the next morning’s cold brew coffee, iced tea or another chilled drink.

Coconut Paloma

Ingredients:

• 4 ounces organic coconut water, plus more for making ice cubes

• Ice

• 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila

• 1 1/2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

• 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup (see Tip)

• 1 ounce soda water

• Grapefruit wedge or lime wheel, for garnish

Directions:

The night before you plan to serve this drink, prepare your coconut water ice cubes: Pour some coconut water into an ice cube tray to prepare the desired amount, cover and freeze until solid.

When ready to enjoy your drink, fill a Collins or highball glass with coconut ice cubes.

Add standard ice cubes to a cocktail shaker along with the 4 ounces coconut water, the tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup. Cover and shake until cold, then strain into the glass.

Top with soda water, garnish with the grapefruit wedge or lime wheel, and serve.

Total time: 8 hours, 10 minutes, makes 2 drinks.

Tip:

If you don’t want to make simple syrup, add 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons water to the shaker in Step 3 and proceed as usual.

