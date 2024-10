On the Move: Melanie Joseph and Crystall Ho

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Melanie Joseph as director of marketing and strategic communications. Joseph was previously from Farmers Insurance Group, where she led the company’s marketing, communications and strategic partnerships programs for Hawaii.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced Crystall Ho as executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Avery Aoki, who will retire after serving 40 years with Outrigger. Ho’s experience in managing full-cycle real estate development, asset management and financial operations for both public and private companies includes leadership positions at Chartres Lodging Group, Oceanwide Holdings, Chileno Bay Development and JMP Securities.

