UC Davis rallies to beat Hawaii women’s volleyball
Olivia Utterback put down a match-high 21 kills and UC Davis rallied after dropping the opening set to beat Hawaii 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 tonight.
Jade Light added 18 kills and sophomore outside hitter Reese Diersbock, a Le Jardin alumna, had 12 kills for the Aggies (10-5, 5-1 Big West), who snapped an 18-match losing streak to the Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2) in front of a SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,550.
Caylen Alexander had a match-high 15 kills and junior middle Jacyn Bamis hit .647 with 11 kills and no errors for Hawaii, which was coming off its best performance of the season in a sweep at Long Beach State.
Tali Hakas added 11 kills for UH and freshman Victoria Leyva had a career-high 15 digs. Tayli Ikenaga led Hawaii with 21 digs.
The Aggies ended the fourth set on a 7-1 run after Hawaii closed to 18-16.
UH returns to the court to host UC Riverside on Sunday.
