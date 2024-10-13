Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, October 13, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Signs of Hawaiian LifeTravel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 13, 2024

Today Updated 12:33 a.m.

Jane George of Kailua was happy to see that Hawaii's popularity spanned as far as Prague, Czech Republic, as evidenced by Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by Orsolya Keleman.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

Jane George of Kailua was happy to see that Hawaii's popularity spanned as far as Prague, Czech Republic, as evidenced by Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by Orsolya Keleman.

During a trip to Yokohama, Japan, Kapahulu resident Lorene Kim came across the Ohana English Preschool, located across the street from her hotel. Photo by Angie Tateishi.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

During a trip to Yokohama, Japan, Kapahulu resident Lorene Kim came across the Ohana English Preschool, located across the street from her hotel. Photo by Angie Tateishi.

Bill Gum, formerly of Kaneohe and now a resident of Vicenza, Italy, showed off the city's Poke Sun-Rice Hawaiian Bowls restaurant to Helen Gibson Ahn, who visited him from Honolulu. Photo by Bob Ahn.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

Bill Gum, formerly of Kaneohe and now a resident of Vicenza, Italy, showed off the city's Poke Sun-Rice Hawaiian Bowls restaurant to Helen Gibson Ahn, who visited him from Honolulu. Photo by Bob Ahn.

Jane George of Kailua was happy to see that Hawaii's popularity spanned as far as Prague, Czech Republic, as evidenced by Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by Orsolya Keleman.
During a trip to Yokohama, Japan, Kapahulu resident Lorene Kim came across the Ohana English Preschool, located across the street from her hotel. Photo by Angie Tateishi.
Bill Gum, formerly of Kaneohe and now a resident of Vicenza, Italy, showed off the city's Poke Sun-Rice Hawaiian Bowls restaurant to Helen Gibson Ahn, who visited him from Honolulu. Photo by Bob Ahn.