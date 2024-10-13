Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 13, 2024
Jane George of Kailua was happy to see that Hawaii's popularity spanned as far as Prague, Czech Republic, as evidenced by Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by Orsolya Keleman.
During a trip to Yokohama, Japan, Kapahulu resident Lorene Kim came across the Ohana English Preschool, located across the street from her hotel. Photo by Angie Tateishi.
Bill Gum, formerly of Kaneohe and now a resident of Vicenza, Italy, showed off the city's Poke Sun-Rice Hawaiian Bowls restaurant to Helen Gibson Ahn, who visited him from Honolulu. Photo by Bob Ahn.