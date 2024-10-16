Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

3 injured, 1 critically, in Pearl City crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:43 a.m.

Traffic

A 70-year-old man is in critical condition and two women are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on Komo Mai Drive in Pearl City early this morning.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m., with paramedics administering advanced life support at the scene, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. All three patients were transported to trauma centers for further treatment.

The women, ages 45 and 20, were both reported in serious condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide