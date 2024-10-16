3 injured, 1 critically, in Pearl City crash

A 70-year-old man is in critical condition and two women are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on Komo Mai Drive in Pearl City early this morning.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m., with paramedics administering advanced life support at the scene, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. All three patients were transported to trauma centers for further treatment.

The women, ages 45 and 20, were both reported in serious condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.