Honolulu police arrest 4 after several business burglaries

Honolulu police said today that they arrested four male suspects overnight in connection with alleged break-ins at six businesses in Wahiawa and Mililani.

The Honolulu Police Department said in post on X that officers arrested a 22-year-old man and three juvenile males in connection with the break-ins.

All four were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. The juveniles, who are ages 15 and 16, were also arrested on suspicion of second-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.