Charges dismissed against 10 arrested during Kapi‘olani hospital protest

All charges have been dismissed against the 10 protesters arrested outside Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children during a management lockout of unionized nurses last month, Honolulu prosecutors said today.

“After a careful review of the reports, the statute, and case law, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney found that there was a lack of evidence to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt,” city prosecutors said in a news release today. “Prosecutors declined to file charges for those who were arrested.”

On Sept. 23, 10 supporters of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association and its roughly 600 locked-out Kapi‘olani nurses sat in front of an entrance to the hospital and refused to move, blocking buses carrying replacement nurses arriving for the morning shift.

The arrested supporters, including recently elected state Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto, Democratic candidate for state House Ikaika Hussey and John Witeck of the Hawaii Workers Center, were cited for alleged obstruction of a public passageway. The others arrested, according to HNA, included Kyle Kajihiro, Sergio Alcubilla, Cassandra Lynn Chee, Lori Treschuk, Nadezna Ortega, Yoko Liriano and Raymund Liongson.

For those who were arrested and cited, prosecutors filed motions in each case asking the Honolulu District Court to dismiss citations against the individuals who were arrested and cited,” the prosecutors office said today. “District Court judges granted that request and dismissed all charges without prejudice,” meaning that they can be refiled.

The contract negotiations between Kapi‘olani and HNA were tentatively settled on Oct. 1 and the unionized nurses returned to work on Oct. 6, more than three weeks after the lockout began on Sept. 14

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The agreement included across-the-board raises that average out to 3.5% annually over nearly four years, plus longevity pay increases for registered nurses who have five, 10, and 15 years of experience at Kapi‘olani. In addition, Kapi‘olani said it would use an innovative tool to determine scheduling needs for each nursing unit and remain committed to ongoing nurse recruitment and retention programs.