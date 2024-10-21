Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Manoa homicide suspect held without bail after pleading not guilty

By Star-Advertiser staff

The 44-year-old man indicted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the Sept. 9 shooting death of his 50-year-old girlfriend pleaded not guilty today in Oahu Circuit Court.

Christina Baca’s body was found in a Manoa storm drain near University of Hawaii faculty housing.

Defendant Gibran Copeland, who is homeless and was indicted Oct. 15, was arraigned today before Judge Ronald Johnson and appeared by video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The judge denied Copeland’s request for setting bail.

His trial is set for Dec. 23 before Judge Catherine Remigio.

