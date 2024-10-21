Suspect in fatal Nanakuli Wendy’s stabbing pleads not guilty

A 60-year-old homeless man, who allegedly stabbed to death a 22-year-old Wendy’s worker in Nanakuli and injured a 44-year-old restaurant manager on Oct. 6, pleaded not guilty today in Oahu Circuit Court to all charges.

Reynaldo Cheney, was arraigned this morning and appeared by video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center before Judge Ronald Johnson. He pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Cheney allegedly fatally stabbed Kashka Otto and wounded Anthony McCullough.

Police said Cheney called Otto a derogatory name, and the two went outside the fast food restaurant, where Otto punched Cheney, who then stabbed him. Cheney allegedly stabbed the manager, who tried to intervene and taken in serious condition to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Judge Johnson ordered that Cheney be held without bail.

Cheney’s trial is set for Dec. 23 before Judge Fa’auuga To’oto’o.