Flood watch extended for all islands

The National Weather Service extended a flood watch for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon, as an upper-level low-pressure system near the islands keeps conditions ripe for heavy rains and flash flooding.

While the flood advisory for Maui was lifted Sunday afternoon as rain subsided to lighter showers, forecasters warn that unstable atmospheric conditions and ample moisture remain in place, particularly affecting areas with saturated ground from prior rains. Localized flooding, especially in low-lying urban and flood-prone areas, could lead to hazardous conditions, NWS officials said.

The flood watch means that flash flooding remains possible statewide, with showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to bring sudden runoff. Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and stay alert for potential flash flood warnings.

On Hawaii island, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the island’s summits until 6 p.m. today. Up to three more inches of snow could accumulate, with blowing snow and low visibility creating hazardous travel conditions at high elevations. Officials caution drivers to stay updated on road conditions and consider delaying travel if visibility worsens.

In addition to the wet weather, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for areas including Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and the waters around Hawaii island. East winds up to 25 knots, with north-to-northeasterly gusts in Maalaea Bay, are expected to create challenging conditions for smaller vessels.

Forecasters expect the rain to taper off by late Tuesday as a more stable tradewind pattern returns, bringing drier, calmer weather to the islands.