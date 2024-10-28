Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 28, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Subway sandwiches are short on meat, lawsuit claims

By Jonathan Stempel / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:26 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO Signage is seen at a Subway restaurant in Manhattan, New York City, in November 2021. A new lawsuit accuses Subway of “grossly misleading” customers by advertising sandwiches that contain at least three times as much meat as it delivers.

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO

Signage is seen at a Subway restaurant in Manhattan, New York City, in November 2021. A new lawsuit accuses Subway of “grossly misleading” customers by advertising sandwiches that contain at least three times as much meat as it delivers.

NEW YORK >> A new lawsuit accuses Subway of “grossly misleading” customers by advertising sandwiches that contain at least three times as much meat as it delivers.

According to a proposed class action filed today in federal court in Brooklyn, Subway ads for its Steak & Cheese sandwich show meat bursting from within, reaching about as high as the surrounding hero bread.

In reality, according to several photos in the complaint, Subway’s sandwiches are far more bread than filling.

This is “especially concerning,” the complaint said, because of inflation and high food prices, and because many lower-income consumers are struggling financially.

Anna Tollison of the New York City borough of Queens said she paid $7.61 for a Steak & Cheese sandwich at a local Subway, not realizing that the fast-food chain’s ads showed the sandwich contained at least 200% more meat than she and other consumers would receive.

Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for New Yorkers who bought the sandwiches in the last three years, for Subway’s alleged violations of the state’s consumer protection laws.

The Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital bought Subway in April. Subway, based in Shelton, Connecticut, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for Tollison did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Similar lawsuits filed in the same court against McDonald’s , Wendy’s and Taco Bell were dismissed last year. Another similar lawsuit against Burger King is pending in federal court in Miami.

The case is Tollison v. Subway Restaurants Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 24-07495.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide