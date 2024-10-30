Police seek IDs of suspects who allegedly robbed student in Kalihi

Honolulu police have released footage of one of three suspects who allegedly robbed a high school student as he was walking home in Kalihi earlier this month.

Police said at about 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4, the victim was walking home from Farrington High School on Linapuni Street when he was confronted by three male suspects.

Suspect No. 1 allegedly approached the teen, and motioned with his hand under his hoodie as if he were carrying a semi-automatic pistol, police said. The suspect then allegedly struck the teen, and took his gold chain with a cross pendant.

Suspect No. 2 allegedly took the victim’s cell phone, along with a fanny pack he was wearing across his body.

Police said the first suspect then took the victim’s cell phone, and shattered the screen, while suspect No. 3 pushed the victim to prevent him from moving away.

Police are seeking help identifying any of the three suspects.

>> Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown male, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, with a medium build, brown complexion and brown eyes. He was wearing a gold-colored, long-sleeved jacket and ripped, blue jeans and gray shoes.

>> Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown male in his early 20s, 5-feet-10 inches tall, with a large build, brown complexion, and brown eyes. He was wearing a green, long-sleeved hoodie, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

>> Suspect No. 3 is an unknown male with no description.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact a detective in the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers online or at 808-955-8300.