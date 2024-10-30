Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Police seek IDs of suspects who allegedly robbed student in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:31 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY HPD Police said at about 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4, the victim was walking home from Farrington High School on Linapuni Street when he was confronted by three male suspects.

COURTESY HPD

Police said at about 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4, the victim was walking home from Farrington High School on Linapuni Street when he was confronted by three male suspects.

Honolulu police have released footage of one of three suspects who allegedly robbed a high school student as he was walking home in Kalihi earlier this month.

Police said at about 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4, the victim was walking home from Farrington High School on Linapuni Street when he was confronted by three male suspects.

Suspect No. 1 allegedly approached the teen, and motioned with his hand under his hoodie as if he were carrying a semi-automatic pistol, police said. The suspect then allegedly struck the teen, and took his gold chain with a cross pendant.

Suspect No. 2 allegedly took the victim’s cell phone, along with a fanny pack he was wearing across his body.

Police said the first suspect then took the victim’s cell phone, and shattered the screen, while suspect No. 3 pushed the victim to prevent him from moving away.

Police are seeking help identifying any of the three suspects.

>> Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown male, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, with a medium build, brown complexion and brown eyes. He was wearing a gold-colored, long-sleeved jacket and ripped, blue jeans and gray shoes.

>> Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown male in his early 20s, 5-feet-10 inches tall, with a large build, brown complexion, and brown eyes. He was wearing a green, long-sleeved hoodie, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

>> Suspect No. 3 is an unknown male with no description.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact a detective in the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers online or at 808-955-8300.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide