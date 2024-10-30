A fun, caffeinated cocktail

The caffè amaro takes a lighter, lower-in-alcohol approach to caffeinated cocktails. Made with cold brew coffee, amaro, vermouth, lemon and a brown sugar simple syrup, the drink is rich in both flavor and texture. Opt for a lighter, more citrus-forward amaro and be sure to shake the cocktail firmly — served up, the drink’s layer of creamy froth hearkens to its full-proof, also caffeinated cousin: the espresso martini.

Caffè Amaro

Ingredients:

• Ice

• 2 ounces quality cold brew coffee, chilled

• 1 ounce amaro, such as Amaro Nonino, Montenegro or Averna

• 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth

• 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 ounce rich brown sugar simple syrup (see Tip)

• 1 lemon peel

• Maraschino cherry (optional)

Directions:

Place a Nick and Nora or coupe glass in the freezer for at least 15 minutes before you’re ready to serve the drink.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the cold brew, amaro, vermouth, lemon juice and rich brown sugar simple syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with the lemon peel and maraschino cherry, if using, and serve immediately.

Makes 1 drink.

Tip:

To make rich brown sugar simple syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup water. Place over low heat and warm, stirring frequently, just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and cool completely before using.

