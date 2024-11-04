Search for missing snorkeler on Kauai resumes

The search for a missing swimmer reported missing in waters off Anini Beach since Sunday afternoon resumed Monday, according to Kauai County officials.

Firefighters from Hanalei, along with the Rescue 3 team aboard Air 1 and ocean safety officers had initiated the search at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, when a group of snorkelers realized one person in their group did not return to shore.

The missing snorkeler is a 59-year-old man from Arizona. He was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday near the back channel of Anini Beach, officials said.

The Kauai Fire and Police departments joined the search Sunday, and launched drones, while the U.S. Coast Guard assisted by boat and helicopter.

The search had continued Sunday until sunset and resumed at daylight today with all agencies involved.

Volunteers with Kaua‘i Search and Rescue have also joined in the effort, but so far, there has been no sign of the man, officials said.