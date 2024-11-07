List: Upcoming ballet, opera and chamber music events

The 2024-2025 season is offering discerning fans of ballet, opera, chamber music, contemporary dance and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra many delights to chose from. The calendar includes performances by stars from Europe, Asia and the mainland, as well as spotlight performances by some of Hawaii’s best.

Ballet Hawaii’s perennially popular “Hawaiianized” version of “Nutcracker” — Tchaikovsky’s 1892 beloved Christmas story transported from Nuremberg, Germany, to Honolulu in 1858 – has a new home for the holidays. Audiences will enjoy “Nutcracker” in Blaisdell Arena this year.

Hawaii Opera Theatre is presenting a “staged” production of “Carmen” performed with no sets but with performers in full costume, and the orchestra on stage.

Chamber Music Hawaii and its four component ensembles have an eclectic concert schedule that includes evenings of “chamber music masterworks” and a celebration of Buster Keaton’s 1926 silent film classic “The General.”

Honolulu Chamber Music is welcoming guests from Europe, Asia and the mainland. Its season closes with the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning Mana Music Quartet in April.

As for HSO, Amy Iwano, its president and CEO, says the 2024-2025 season is like none before it.

“The centerpiece of our season is the Beethoven festival,” Iwano said recently. “We will be performing all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, which will be the first time that this has happened in one season in Hawaii. What’s really interesting about that, though, is the whole festival actually fulfills the vision of our music director, Dane Lam. Hawaii is positioned geographically between East and West, and he feels that what we do should reflect that as well … And so this festival will offer a work by a Pacific Rim composer on each program that has some kind of relationship to Beethoven. Each one has been inspired by Beethoven, and each one has an interesting story.”

HSO will also be presenting concerts for mainstream pop music fans, including “Films in Concert: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Concert’” and “Films in Concert: ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.’” Meanwhile, the popular “HapaSymphony” series continues with performances by Keola Beamer, Johnny Valentine and Taimane.

“This is the fourth year of our HapaSymphony series,” Iwano said. “I love it because it is something completely unique to the Hawaii Symphony. Other symphonies across the country and across the world are performing Brahms or Ravel, but we are the ones who are featuring these artists who really have a legacy to share (with) their music. I’m excited about that as well.”

Schedules are subject to change. Groups are listed in chronological order of their upcoming shows.

HAWAI‘I SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

808-380-7724, myhso.org

Concerts are held at Hawaii Theatre and Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Tickets: $10.50-$109 unless otherwise noted.

“HapaSymphony: Johnny Valentine”

Johnny Valentine comes to the Symphony with five decades’ experience as a singer, musician, Waikiki showroom entertainer, teacher (guitar and voice), record producer and Hoku award-winning recording artist. Valentine was the resident “Elvis” of the Love Notes in the late-1980s and early 1990s, and helped launch his nephew’s successful career as “the world’s youngest Elvis.”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Dane Conducts Mahler”

Soprano Sofia Troncoso performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, plus works by Barber and Huang Ruo, all conducted by Lam.

4 p.m. Nov. 17, Hawaii Theatre

“HapaSymphony: Hapa Holiday Extravaganza”

Dane Lam, conductor

7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathetique’”

Mezzo soprano Fleur Barron joins Lam for a concert featuring Peter Liebersonʻs “Neruda Songs,” and Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique.”

4 p.m. Dec. 8, Hawaii Theatre.

“Films in Concert: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Concert’”

Conductor Ann Krinitsky oversees the live music to accompany the holiday classic starring Jim Carrey in the title role.

7 p.m. Dec. 11-12, Hawaii Theatre.

Tickets: $25-$89.

“HapaSymphony: A Tribute to Mr. Sinatra”

From the time Hawaii-born jazz singer Jimmy Borges returned to Hawaii in the 1970s, he was one of the islands’ best interpreters of the classic pop songs known as “The Great American Song Book.” Jordan Segundo, remembered in Hawaii as a participant in local teen talent contests, and then as a semifinalist on Season 2 of “American Idol,” will be paying tribute to Sinatra and Borges, when he returns to Hawaii and sings with the Symphony.

7:30 p.m. Jan 11, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: JoAnn Conducts Pictures at an Exhibition”

Conductor Emeritus JoAnn Falletta takes the stage once more with South Korean guitarist JIJI, performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s Spanish guitar concerto, “Concierto de Aranjuez.” Works by Zoltan Kodaly and Modest Mussorgsky round out the program.

4 p.m. Jan, 12, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Beethoven Festival — ‘Eroica’: Symphony No. 1 & 3”

Two Beethoven symphonies are paired with a work by Pacific Rim composer Xiaogang Ye, who has been inspired by Beethoven.

7:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Beethoven Festival — ‘Immortal Beloved’: Symphony No. 2 & 7”

Works by American composer Jessica Hunt and Beethoven, conducted by Lam.

4 p.m., Feb. 9, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Beethoven Festival — ‘Pastorale’: Symphony No. 4 & 6”

Works by Hawaii-born composer Michael-Thomas Foumai and Beethoven, conducted by Lam.

4 p.m., Feb 16, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Beethoven Festival — ‘Fate’: Symphony No. 5 & 8”

Works by Hong Kong-born composer Raymond Yiu and Beethoven, conducted by Lam

7:30 p.m., March 6, Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“Masterworks: Beethoven Festival — ‘Ode to Joy’: Symphony No. 9”: Works by Hawaii-born composer Dai-Keong Lee and Beethoven (Symphony No. 9, Choral), conducted by Lam

The O‘ahu Choral Society joins Lam and the Symphony for the last of five programs that pairs a Beethoven symphony with the work by a Pacific Rim composer who has been inspired by him.

4 p.m., March 9, Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“Game ON! A Mesmerizing Celebration of Symphonic Video Game Music,” conducted by Andy Brick

Video game music composer Brick premiered “Game ON!” at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., in 2o2o. Honolulu audiences can now hear those popular tunes live and in person.

7:30 p.m. March 15, and 6 p.m.March 16, Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Tickets: $29-$90.

“Films in Concert: ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ in Concert,” conducted by Lam

Watch “Return of the Jedi” on-screen as Lam and the HSO perform composer John Williams’ Oscar-nominated score.

7:30 p.m., March 28 and 29; and 4 p.m. March 30, Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Tickets: $29-$90.

“HapaSymphony: Taimane”

Don Ho saw 13-year-old Taimane Gardner playing for tips on a Waikiki street corner, gave her a guest spot in his show, and the rest is history. Now 35, she’s known simply as “Taimane” and has earned acclaim as a musician, composer and multi-Hoku award-winning recording artist.

7:30 p.m., April 5, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: ‘HSO Spotlight’”

Quietly charismatic HSO Concertmaster Ignace “Iggy” Jang is joined by the symphony’s Principal Horn Anna Lenhart in a well-deserved spotlight performance. Symphony fans have known for years that “the show isn’t over until Iggy leaves the stage.”

4 p.m, April 6, Hawaii Theatre.

“The Music of Studio Ghibli”

HSO Composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai takes the conductor’s baton for an evening of film soundtrack favorites from the famed Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, Inc.

7:30 p.m, May 17, Hawaii Theatre.

Tickets: $25-$75

“Masterworks: ‘Mother Goose and The Hen’”

Internationally acclaimed pianist, bestselling author and MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship recipient Jeremy Dent shares conducting duties with HSO Concertmaster Iggy Jang for a program that includes Dant’s rendition of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25. Dant will conduct Haydn and Mozart, Jang will conduct Ravel. Ticket holders are invited to a pre-concert talk at 3 p.m.

4:00 pm, May 18, Hawaii Theatre.

“HapaSymphony: Keola Beamer”

One of the great slack-key masters of his generation, Beamer has made important contributions to the preservation and perpetuation of this uniquely Hawaiian musical tradition as a multi-Hoku award-winning recording artist and a teacher who generously shares his knowledge.

7: 30 p.m. June 14, Hawaii Theatre.

“Masterworks: Brahms Symphony No. 1”

Korean-born pianist Joyce Yang plays Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” and Brahms’ first symphony, in HSO’s final concert of the season.

4 p.m., June 15, Hawaii Theatre.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA

Kennedy Theatre, 1770 East-West Road; 808-956-7655, 808ne.ws/kennedytheatre.

Tickets: $25 general, with special prices for seniors, faculty/staff, military, students and UH-Manoa students.

Prime Time Series — Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

“Metamorphosis”

Choreographers Sai Bhatawadekar, Peter Rockford Espiritu, Pei-Ling Kao, Kara Jhalak Miller, Lorenzo Perillo, Kumu Vicky Holt Takamine and Amy Schiffner explore diverse choreographies and a wide range of dance genres – including Hawaiian, Pacific, Asian, Hula, Hip Hop, Contemporary and hybrid dance forms – through live performance and screen dance.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24

“MFA/BFA Dance Concert”

The UHM Department of Theatre and Dance presents a “dynamic dance concert” of original Master of Fine Arts Creative Project and Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Project choreography created by MFA candidates Hannah Archer, Jonathan Clarke Sypert and Isileli Tuifua; and BFA candidates Isabella Andrade, Camille Dias, Anu Shaw and Anneliese Wirsching.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 29-Feb. 1; and 2 p.m. Feb. 2

CHAMBER MUSIC HAWAII

808-722-0172, chambermusichawaii.org

Tickets: $40 unless otherwise noted.

“Rameau, Ravel, Coleman”

The Spring Wind Quintet plays compositions by Rameau, Ravel and Coleman.

7 p.m. Nov. 23, Doris Duke Theatre; and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Paliku Theatre.

“HBQ Christmas”

The Honolulu Brass Quintet celebrates Christmas with a program of “popular Christmas Tunes.”

6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Blue Note Hawaii.

Tickets: $25-$35.

“Holiday Brass”

The Honolulu Brass Quintet is joined by a choir for a concert celebrating the birth of Jesus.

7 p.m. Dec. 21, Cathedral of St. Andrew.

“Reflections on Americana”

The Galliard String Quartet plays selections by Gershwin, Womack, Walker and Ives.

7 p.m. Jan. 25, Doris Duke Theatre; and 4 p.m. Jan. 26, Paliku Theatre.

“Beethoven Fest”

The Galliard String Quartet and friends celebrate the “timeless genius of Beethoven” with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1 (“Razumovsky”) and Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

7 p.m. March 1, Doris Duke Theatre.

“Dances Around the World”

The Honolulu Brass Quintet plays an eclectic program of works by seven composers.

7 p.m. March 22, Doris Duke Theatre; and 4 p.m. March 23, Paliku Theatre.

“Mozart’s Gran Partita”

The Spring Wind Quintet welcomes enough friends to create a 13-instrument ensemble of bassoons, clarinets, contrabassoons, horns, and oboes to play Mozart’s Serenade No. 10 for Winds in B-flat Major, K. 361, and selections of Harmoniemusik.

7 p.m. April 19, Doris Duke Theatre.

“The General”

Conductor Rick Benjamin returns to lead the Chamber Music Hawaii Tresemble in a concert featuring Buster Keaton’s 1926 silent-film comedy, “The General.”

7 p.m. May 10, Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Tickets: $50.

“The Bones of Pele”

The Chamber Music Hawaii Tresemble plays compositions by Mozart, Womack and Dohnanyi.

7 p.m. June 5, Paliku Theatre; and 7 p.m. June 7, Doris Duke Theatre.

BALLET HAWAII

ballethawaii.org

“The Nutcracker”

Tchaikovsky’s beloved Christmas story transported from Nuremberg, Germany, in 1892 to Honolulu in 1858 — the first time Christmas is known to have been celebrated at Washington Place.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets: $40-$104.

HONOLULU CHAMBER MUSIC

honoluluchambermusicseries.org

All performances are held at Orvis Auditorium, 2411 Dole St., on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Tickets: $50 general, $15 students unless otherwise noted.

Pianist Yefim Bronfman

Grammy Award-winning pianist Bronfman will apply his “commanding technique, power, and exceptional lyrical gifts” to Mozart’s Piano Sonata in F Major, K. 332, Debussy’s “Images Set II” and Tchaikovsky’s Grand Sonata in G Major, Op. 37.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Tickets: $75 general, $25 students.

Aoi Trio

Akimoto Kosuke (piano), Ogawa Kyoko (violin) and Ito Yu (cello) are known for a repertoire that includes both classic piano trio compositions and the rarely performed works of Japanese composers.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

Violinist Nathan Meltzer

New York-based Meltzer, winner of the 2023 Concert Artist Guild Competition, displays his virtuosity as both a soloist and a chamber musician. He partners with Chinese pianist Wynona Yinuo Wang.

7:30 p.m. March 2.

Mana Music Quartet

Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Eric Silberger (violin), Mann-Wen Lo (violin), Duane Padilla (viola) and Joshua Nakazawa (cello) will play melodies composed by Queen Lili‘uokalani and also classical favorites such as Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 (also known as Dvorak’s “American Quartet”). Padilla says, “There may be some surprises as well.”

7:30 p.m. April 4.

HAWAII OPERA THEATRE

808-596-7858, hawaiiopera.org

Tickets $30-$135.

“Carmen: A Staged Concert”

Georges Bizet’s epic tale of seduction and addiction will be presented as a staged concert with no sets, and with the orchestra on stage, but with the performers in full costume as seen in HOT’s 2017 production. Performed in French with English super-titles.

7:30 p.m. April 11 and 4 p.m. April 13, Blaisdell Concert Hall.