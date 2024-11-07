An Easy Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Broccoli

In this cozy, easy dinner, store-bought gnocchi, broccoli and little meatballs (made by pinching pieces of Italian sausage) roast together on a sheet pan. When everything comes out of the oven bronzed and crisp, sprinkle it with Parmesan and stir: The heat from the sheet pan will help the cheese gloss the gnocchi. Some lemon juice lightens the mix; for a little heat to balance the richness, use hot Italian sausage or a sprinkling of crushed red pepper.

Crispy Gnocchi With Sausage and Broccoli

Ingredients:

• 1 (12- to 18-ounce) package

shelf-stable potato gnocchi

• 1 large head broccoli (about 1

pound), florets cut into 1 1/2- to

2-inch pieces, stems thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, finely grated

• Salt

• Crushed red pepper (optional)

• 1 pound hot or sweet Italian

sausage, casings removed

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, plus

more for serving

• 1/2 lemon

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a sheet pan, toss together the gnocchi, broccoli, olive oil and garlic until well coated. Season with salt and crushed red pepper, if using. Spread into an even layer. Pinch off pieces of the sausage that are roughly the size of the gnocchi and place them on top of the gnocchi and vegetables. Roast until the sausage and broccoli are golden and crisp, 20 to 25 minutes.

Squeeze the lemon half over the top (about 1 1/2 tablespoons juice) and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Stir until the cheese has melted. Serve topped with more Parmesan and crushed red pepper as you like.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

