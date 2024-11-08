Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 8, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Woman, 79, critical after being struck by vehicle in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalihi this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Eluwene and Kalihi streets at about 4:10 p.m. today.

Paramedics provided the woman with advanced life support, and treated her for extensive injuries, including a head injury. She was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Kalihi Street between Dillingham Boulevard and Eluwene Street for the investigaiton.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide