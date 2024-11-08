Woman, 79, critical after being struck by vehicle in Kalihi

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalihi this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Eluwene and Kalihi streets at about 4:10 p.m. today.

Paramedics provided the woman with advanced life support, and treated her for extensive injuries, including a head injury. She was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Kalihi Street between Dillingham Boulevard and Eluwene Street for the investigaiton.