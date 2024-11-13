Hawaii Police Department launches new website

The Hawaii Police Department unveiled the first redesign of its website in 13 years Tuesday with a crime mapping feature and an online record of arrests updated every morning at 6:30 a.m.

The public may view the new website at www.hawaiipolice.gov. It took a year to update the website for the first time since 2011, and users will be able to view it on smartphones, tablets or laptops.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new website and provide an easy-use-use and helpful resource to community members,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, in a statement.

The redesigned website features a Crime Map by the contractor City Protect. The public can use the map to see what “crimes have occurred in their neighborhood during a time frame of their choosing,” according to a news release from the department.

Users will find out how to obtain a police report or background check, request an active shooter presentation or station tour, and request a special duty officer.

Anyone seeking a career in law enforcement will find detailed information on civilian and sworn positions and current openings.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The new website also provides safety tips for children, business owners, and kupuna. Teens and families can find information and resources on how to combat cyberbullying and sextortion, as well as scam prevention tips for the elderly, according to a news release.

The new website features sections on:

>> An events page of police outreach efforts.

>> FAQ page featuring frequently asked questions.

>> History of Hawaii Police Department.

>> K9s of Hawaii Police Department.

>> HPD’s Police Memorial Wall and bios of our fallen officers.

The department’s old website domain, hawaiipolice.com, will go down for maintenance once the new website goes live and will come back online a few days later as an archived media release site featuring the department’s media releases dating back to when the website first launched in March 1999.