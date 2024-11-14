This chicken dish is fragrant with paprika

Long-simmered to a tender, falling-off the-bone state, this braised chicken is fragrant with smoky paprika and cumin. This dish aims to be Spanish chicken in salsa brava, but the addition of ancho chiles, traditionally used in Mexican cooking, lends a bit more heat. Along with a splash of wine and chopped tomato, it is hearty and warming, with a ruddy red sauce. Make the dish a day in advance, if you can; the longer it sits in the sauce, the deeper the flavor will be.

Braised Chicken With Tomato and Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 6 chicken legs (2 1/2 to 3 pounds),

cut into thighs and drumsticks, at room temperature

• Salt and pepper

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large onion, diced

• 6 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 dried bay leaf

• 2 tablespoons ground ancho chile, or more to taste

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 cup dry white wine

• 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 1 pound small Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

• 1 cup roughly chopped cilantro (tender stems and leaves), for garnish

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pat chicken dry and season generously with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Brown chicken pieces in batches, about 5 minutes per side, reducing the heat as necessary to avoid scorching, then transfer to a 9-by-13-inch (or similar size) ovenproof dish.

Reduce the heat to medium, add onion to skillet, season with a little salt, and sauté until softened and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic, bay leaf, chile, cumin and paprika, and stir.

Stir in wine and tomatoes, and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pot. Pour sauce over chicken, tuck potato halves into sauce here and there, and cover. Bake until chicken is fork-tender and potatoes are soft, about 1 hour.

Pour sauce into a small shallow pan and bring to a brisk simmer. Let sauce reduce and thicken slightly, about 5 minutes. Pour sauce back over chicken and potatoes. Leave in sauce for as long as possible. Just before serving, sprinkle with freshly chopped cilantro.

Total time: About 2 hours, serves 6-8.

