Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, November 16, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist, 35, critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Lahaina

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in Hawaii

A 35-year-old Lahaina man was critically injured after the motorcycle he was riding Friday was hit by a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban making an illegal left turn onto Honoapiilani Highway from a parking area on Keakaa Drive, according to the Maui Police Department.

At 7:10 p.m., the man was driving a 2017 KTM motorcycle heading south within the inner lane of Honoapiilani Highway and hit the Suburban as it was making the left turn.

“As a result of this collision, the operator of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old Lahaina male, sustained critical life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition,” according to a statement from MPD.

The 37-year-old woman driving the suburban and her 41-year-old male passenger, both of Washington State, were not injured.

The woman was arrested at the Wailuku Police Station on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and released pending investigation.

At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the driver of the Suburban was wearing a seatbelt and the air bags did not deploy.

“The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is still ongoing,” according to MPD.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide