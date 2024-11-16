Motorcyclist, 35, critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Lahaina

A 35-year-old Lahaina man was critically injured after the motorcycle he was riding Friday was hit by a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban making an illegal left turn onto Honoapiilani Highway from a parking area on Keakaa Drive, according to the Maui Police Department.

At 7:10 p.m., the man was driving a 2017 KTM motorcycle heading south within the inner lane of Honoapiilani Highway and hit the Suburban as it was making the left turn.

“As a result of this collision, the operator of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old Lahaina male, sustained critical life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition,” according to a statement from MPD.

The 37-year-old woman driving the suburban and her 41-year-old male passenger, both of Washington State, were not injured.

The woman was arrested at the Wailuku Police Station on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and released pending investigation.

At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the driver of the Suburban was wearing a seatbelt and the air bags did not deploy.

“The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is still ongoing,” according to MPD.