Service restored after 911 system outage

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:12 p.m.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, 911 service has been restored after a brief outage earlier this afternoon.

“Call 911 for emergencies,” according to the alert.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Some customers using mobile carriers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are urged to use a landline to call 911 for needed emergency services after an outage knocked down the city’s 911 system.

“If you have an emergency, please use a landline to call 911. Our first responder agencies are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue,” according to an alert from the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

For customers who do not have a landline, try the following district numbers:

>> Honolulu: 808-225-0800

>> Mililani-Wahiawa-North Shore: 808-723-8700

>> Pearl City-Waipio: 808-723-8800

>> Windward: 808-723-8640

>> Kailua: 808-723-8838

>> Kaneohe: 808-723-8650

>> Kalihi: 808-218-9840

>> Waikiki: 808-227-8465

>> Moiliili-East Honolulu: 808-542-2471

>> Ewa-Waianae: 808-723-8400

