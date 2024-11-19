Hawaii’s ‘Rosie the Riveter’ dies on Maui at age 98

Lucille “Cille” MacDonald, a Maui resident who was recognized by Congress for her work building ships during World War II and escaped the 2023 Lahaina fire, died Friday just weeks short of what would have been her 99th birthday.

Pacific Historic Parks, an organization dedicated to preserving military history of the Pacific, announced MacDonald’s death Monday. In a social media post, the organization quoted her longtime friend Dodo Dunaj, who said, “Cille was the most incredibly inspiring and strongest woman I’ve ever known. I can’t imagine my life without her. I will treasure our memories made together, her unbelievable stories, and the Rosie journey that I was so blessed to be a part of with her. She is a true American icon, my forever hero.”

MacDonald was born Dec. 9, 1925 in Greenville, S.C., and was the middle child of one brother and seven sisters. They grew up on a cotton farm and worked the fields.

When World War II broke out, men across the country joined the military as both volunteers and draftees, leaving shortfalls in the plants and factories producing the ships, planes, tanks, guns and munitions that troops needed on the front line.

MacDonald became one of the thousands of women who supported the war effort by filling those gaps. She went to work as a journeyman welder at J.A. Jones Construction in Brunswick, Ga., building warships.

Today the women who went to work in factories are known as “Rosies” after the iconic Rosie the Riveter posters produced by the U.S. Office of the War to encourage women to support the war effort. MacDonald was one of 27 Rosies awarded the Congressional Gold Medal — the award is the highest honor Congress can bestow on civilians — in April at a ceremony in Washington recognizing them for their work in the factories.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Cille was adored and respected by many,” said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of the Rosie the Riveter Trust. “As one of the original Rosies, we are committed to honoring her legacy by sharing her inspiring story. Rosie the Riveter Trust extends our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

MacDonald’s life and serv­ice extended well beyond the war. For the past 50 years she called Maui home and was known as an active community member who helped build playgrounds at schools and donated money in support of causes around Hawaii, including the construction of a fire station in Napili.

She and her late husband built a waterfront home in Lahaina. It was among the thousands that burned down in the deadly Aug. 8, 2023, fire. She escaped with the help of one of her neighbors and spent several nights sleeping in the bed of her neighbor’s truck.

MacDonald become a fixture of commemorations of the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack and intended to attend again this year and celebrate her 99th birthday on Oahu in what Dunaj said was to be a “Cille-a-bration.”

Aileen Utterdyke, president and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks, said, “Cille was diminutive, tough, spunky and beloved, an ambassador of all the Rosies who had a key role in helping win World War II. We will miss her so much.”