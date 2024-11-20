Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police seek 4 possible suspects for school property damage

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:19 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiVideo

Unknown suspects allegedly damaged glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School.
Unknown suspects allegedly damaged glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School.
COURTESY HPD Unknown suspects allegedly damaged glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School.
Unknown suspects allegedly damaged glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School.

COURTESY HPD Unknown suspects allegedly damaged glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School.

Honolulu police are looking for four possible suspects wanted for criminal property damage at Lunalilo Elementary School last month.

Police recently released surveillance footage of the suspects, all young males who were on school property. The four allegedly damaged the glass louvers at Lunalilo Elementary School some time between about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to about 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

Police are seeking help identifying four possible suspects:

>> Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown male with a thin build, fair complexion, and curly, black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, and carrying a white skateboard.

>> Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown male with a thin build, brown complexion and black hair. He was wearing a purple shirt, black jeans and black shoes, and carrying a red bag.

>> Suspect No. 3 is described as an unknown male with a thin build, and fair complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black beanie cap. He was also carrying a backpack.

>> Suspect No. 4 is described as an unknown male with a thin build, fair complexion and curly, black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact a detective in the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers online or at 808-955-8300.

