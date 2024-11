Damien features a strong backfield of quarterback AJ Tuifua and running back Sylas Alaimalo. Tuifua is 6-2 and 240 pounds and Alaimalo is 5-9, 195.

Kapaa head coach Mike Tresler led the Warriors to a state Division II title in 2021 and to Division I playoffs the past three seasons.

The Kailua Surfriders had a big, blue dream.

The Kapaa Warriors squashed it last weekend. Longtime coach Mike Tresler, the former University of Hawaii defensive back, guided his team to a 38-12 win at Bryan J. Baptiste Complex in Kapaa. The second-seeded Damien Monarchs are all that stands between third-seeded Kapaa and the Division I final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

Kickoff on Friday is 7:30 p.m. at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Kapaa (7-0 overall) won the Division II state final in 2021, overpowering Kamehameha-Maui, 61-7. That followed a five-year stretch of four runner-up finishes by the Warriors.

In 2022, the Warriors entered D-I and were seeded fifth, and lost at fourth-seed Waipahu, 49-41. In ’23, the Warriors traveled to Lahainaluna and won a nail-biter, 29-28. No. 5 seed Kapaa then lost at the top seed, Konawaena, 37-19.

“Before we played Kailua, I saw them play. They’re long and athletic. I knew they were one of the top teams in the tournament. We executed enough and did a good job early on,” Tresler said.

The four-wide look of Kapaa’s offense can be deceiving. The Warriors have been a ground-and-pound machine behind an annual assemblage of skilled, massive trench men. Left tackle Amaziah Siale, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore, already has college scholarship offers, Tresler said. Senior center Noah Navalta (5-11, 280) and right guard Mana Takayama (6-0, 230) bring experience to the group, while freshman King Pitts (6-4, 230) provides length at the right tackle.

“Our offensive line are definitely grinders,” Tresler said.

The loss of senior guard Nainoa Kanei to an injury during a preseason game with Kapolei was big.

“Our coaches did a great job with filling in. The guys are tenacious, they just grind and don’t complain. They’ve had success, but it’s been a lot of hard work,” Tresler said.

The offense features some two-way players, including Kamalei Gonsalves (6-0, 175).

“Kamalei and Kaimana (Chong) have been very productive,” he said of the senior slotbacks.

Quarterback Evan Daligdig (6-4, 180) and running back Nainoa Simmons (6-0, 185) are also seniors.

“Evan and Nainoa have been stellar all year,” Tresler said. “Two of the Kapolei coaches said Nainoa is one of the top running backs in the state.”

After losing to Open Division members Farrington, 35-12, and Kapolei, 35-16, to begin the season, Kapaa’s offense stomped through the KIF slate. In six league games, the Warriors amassed 280 points and allowed only 31. Kailua’s scoring output last weekend was the most against Kapaa in one since the Kapolei game.

Senior defensive tackle Zane Victorino (6-2, 260) leads the interior of Kapaa’s defense, flanked by junior defensive end Devon Green (6-3, 195).

Freshman Takazee Thomas (5-6, 130) has been a key performer at safety, and Nash Burkhart (6-1, 165) contributes at cornerback and wide receiver.

“We want to stay happy. We’re a young team, a completely different defense since preseason. Our guys have worked hard and met our expectations,” Tresler said. “They’ve grown a lot. Evan can sling it and run. Guys like Nash and Baba (Simmons) are very athletic, long and fast so we can stretch the field. Kailua tried to do what Waimea does every year, so we hit them up top a few times to take them off the running game a little.”

In some basic ways, Tresler’s offensive approach is not much different from a classic tight-end offense. Personnel are different, but the mindset is to win more battles at the line of scrimmage than Damien.

“We need to be great in our running game, control the ball and control the clock,” he said.

That would be a major edge for Kapaa. The alternative might be quick possessions that allow Damien playmakers, including quarterback AJ Tuifua (6-2, 240) and running back/returner Sylas Alaimalo (5-9, 195). Tuifua’s junior season has been impeccable, conducting business like a maestro. Alaimalo’s explosive, twitchy talent as a ballcarrier stirred up some offseason interest involving Open Division programs, but his loyalty to the purple and gold never wavered.

Tuifua’s top targets in the passing game include Dayton Savea, Champ Buffet and Wyatt Ho-Williams.

Damien (8-1 overall) opened the season with a 67-35 loss at Campbell, which was ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season. A 28-6 road win over Mojave (Nev.) and a 42-7 victory over Nanakuli followed.

The Monarchs have been off to the races since. In ILH Division I/II play, Damien has scored 229 points and permitted 118 points. That does not include a forfeit win over Punahou I-AA, but it does include a 55-35 win over ‘Iolani during the regular season, and a 42-35 win over the Raiders to seal the ILH D-I title.

Coach Anthony “Bonez” Tuitele’s squad has flourished despite a schedule that is limited to I-AA teams — the ILH’s version of D-II — that are comprised mostly of sophomores and freshmen. Albeit, the ILH has some of the best ninth and 10th graders on Oahu. Without regular-season crossover games with the OIA, which were extremely popular, then discontinued by the OIA after COVID-19, Damien remains largely untested. And hungry.

In 2003, the Monarchs reached the D-II state final and lost to Aiea, 9-7, at Aloha Stadium. In ’17, Damien again qualified for the D-II state final, but lost to Hilo, 35-19.

Last year, Damien lost to Farrington in the opening round of the D-I state bracket, 48-26.

Damien, which had a bye last weekend, enters the postseason ranked No. 9 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10.

State Division I semifinal

Leilehua at Konawaena

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Mules (9-2 overall) have never played at Julian Yates Field, but the cool night and crisp air will feel much like Wahiawa and Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

“It’s hard to travel because there’s so much logistics you’ve got to do, but you’d rather travel than be watching,” Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu said. “Whatever we’ve got to get done, we’ll get it done.”

The OIA D-I champion is coming off a 40-13 road win at Lahainaluna. Sophomore running back Cameron Keeve (5-6, 155) had a spectacular game with 256 yards and four TDs on 20 carries.

Kurisu expects a high-scoring game, but with an athletic defense and an emphasis on their ground attack, the Mules may end up playing keep-away. Konawaena’s prolific passing attack can’t do a lot without the ball. The Wildcats have scouted games live and know what they see.

“I’m not surprised that Leilehua ran the ball as well as they did last week. They seem to be willing to take what defenses give them,” Konawaena coach Brad Uemoto said. “Keeve is a nice running back. He’s shifty and can make you miss in small areas. It will be a challenge for us to contain him.”

Konawaena’s defense is led by names that go back generations in the program’s lore. This season’s top defenders include DL Elias Malapit (5-11, 225), DB/WR Austin Takaki (5-8, 175), DB/WR Aliimalu Tan (5-9, 160), LB Wyatt Wehrsig (5-9, 185) and DB/WR AJ Blanco (5-9, 175).

State Division II semifinals

Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Maui

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt (10-2 overall) hits the road after a 13-7 opening-round win over Kamehameha-Hawaii.

The Kamehameha-Maui Warriors have seen the rewards of state-title victories, twice to be exact, and as the runners-up rather than the champions. In ’21, Kapaa pulverized the Warriors in the D-II state final at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Last year, it was Waimea that edged Kamehameha-Maui, 31-28, in the title game.

Longtime coach Ulima Afoa holds his Warriors to a high bar on and off the field. This season, his senior-heavy squad went 7-1 in the MIL and opens play in the D-II bracket as the top seed. Among their victories was a 23-0 win over the dynastic Lahainaluna Lunas.

For Afoa, a former college coach and former offensive lineman, the foundation begins with the men up front.

“I can’t single out any of our guys up front. I like all five of them,” he said.

Cousins Isaiah Lani (6-3, 235) and Kamuela Lani (6-2, 235) provide blind-side protection for quarterback Kolt Kahanohano. Keawe Delatori (5-10, 240) is a senior center, while Duane Peneku (6-2, 255) and Pau Spencer (6-3, 280) complete a formidable wall. Kamuela Lani, Delatori and Spencer are seniors.

“The strength of our team is our fronts, both sides. They allow us to run the ball. They do a really good job of protecting our quarterback. A physical group,” Afoa said. “This is probably our best O-line.”

Senior Kaonohi Casco is a two-way performer who has been integral since freshman year. UH football player Kahoa Abreu, the Kamehameha-Maui record-holder in receiving yardage, has a younger brother who is a sophomore WR for the Warriors, Frank Abreu (6-3, 220). Bransyn Hong has been invaluable.

“He’s kind of our Swiss Army knife. We’ve been through three quarterbacks (due to injuries) and one was Bransyn,” Afoa said. “We’ve got two pretty decent running backs in Zedekiah (Campbell) and Kaikea (Huehu).”

The defensive front includes senior defensive ends Ramzen Fruean (6-2, 210) and Niuhi Howard II (5-10, 210). TItus Joaquin (6-1, 210), another senior, is their defensive tackle.

“We have flexibility. We go to a four-man front once in a while,” Afoa said. “Our base defense is a 3-3-5.”

Roosevelt’s penchant for explosive plays and unnecessary penalties go hand in hand. Coach Kui Kahooilihala’s teams have been fairly disciplined over the years, but the young crew this season will be tested by a business-like, veteran Kamehameha-Maui squad.

Kamehameha-Maui (7-3 overall) opened the season with a 19-16 loss to Beaumont and a 49-0 loss to eventual ILH Open Division champion Saint Louis. The Warriors defense then stifled MIL opponents, permitting just 59 points, including a 34-17 win over King Kekaulike for the D-II title.

Watching Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao (6-4, 185) pepper the ball to a range of receivers has a familiar feel.

“What they do offensively is kind of what we do going back to when we had Makana Kamaka-Brayce,” Afoa said. “Trips, spread offense. We have a familiarity with it. We see it every day. It’s a matter of doing the right things to confuse the quarterback when they throw, and stopping the run when they run.”

Takaki led the Wildcats’ receiving corps with 81 catches for 1,113 yards with 20 TDs from QB Keenan Alani (2,386 yards, 43 TDs, 4 INT). RB Hercules Nahale has rushed for 838 yards and 12 TDs.

Kaiser at Kauai

Saturday, 2 p.m., Vidinha Stadium

OIA D-II runner-up Kaiser (9-2) bounced back from the league title-game loss to Roosevelt with a resounding 30-0 win over a big, rugged Pac-Five squad last week.

QB Jesse Shinagawa continues to evolve, relying on a deep lineup of playmakers that includes Dillon Reis (904 yards, seven TDs from scrimmage), Brady Kim (567 rushing yards, nine TDs, Aiden Leong and Caleb Hamasaki (32 receptions, 445 yards, eight TDs).

“The word that comes to mind about the 2024 season for us is growth. The kids have grown as players in terms of technique and understanding scheme, but more importantly, they have grown as teammates,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “The relationships and tightness that this group has developed is special.”

The Cougars’ offensive line includes veterans Mason Hall (6-0, 240) and Kaiakea Pedro-Hale (5-11, 315).

Defensively, Ako Sopoaga (5-10, 295) is a key to the defensive front, while LB Tea Nuuhiwa-Santos (5-10, 195) and DB Kolt McCreadie (6-0, 175) provide leadership and resilience.

Zane Shinagawa (5-9, 130), Seaman added, has been a key player in the secondary.

Kauai (3-5 overall) has been battle-tested in the always-tough KIF.

“Kauai has a bunch of playmakers offensively. Their quarterbacks run their scheme well and we’re going to need to be sound defensively in order to compete with them,” Seaman said. “I’m really impressed with their offensive line, too. They get after it up front.”

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 11 212 302 3 3,409 46

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis 11 159 239 8 1,994 19

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 9 101 179 6 1,439 14

Hunter Fujikawa, Punahou 9 119 230 11 1,431 10

Donny Faavi, Farrington 6 82 134 8 868 6

Leysen Rodrigues, Kapolei 8 67 104 6 762 7

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 9 71 119 5 722 7

Kini McMillan, Mililani 3 55 101 3 635 6

Matai Fuiava, Kahuku 4 54 94 2 619 6

Troy Mariteragi, Kahuku 6 56 101 8 488 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 8 88 762 13 8.7 95.3

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 9 96 728 10 7.6 80.9

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 9 116 556 2 4.8 61.8

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 8 93 540 6 5.8 67.5

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 11 91 481 4 5.3 43.7

Nelson Aau, Punahou 7 112 469 9 4.2 67.0

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 8 87 432 3 5.0 54.0

Malosi Fiatoa, Kahuku 11 105 393 7 3.7 35.7

Brystin Sansano, Campbell 11 104 387 7 3.7 35.2

Blake Alo, Kahuku 9 49 269 2 5.5 29.9

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 11 54 1,064 11 19.7 96.7

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 11 75 1,052 13 14.0 95.6

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 10 32 669 6 20.9 66.9

Zion White, Punahou 9 45 668 7 14.8 74.2

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 9 31 559 5 18.0 62.1

Zayne Pasion, Kapolei 10 39 473 6 12.1 47.3

Tyson Ball, Campbell 8 20 410 7 20.5 51.3

Hashley Kingston Siliado, StL 11 41 394 5 9.6 35.8

Maui Remigio, Kapolei 6 12 356 3 29.7 59.3

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha 9 31 317 4 10.2 35.2

DIVISION I STATISTICS

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello, Kailua 12 175 293 13 2,435 28

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 10 201 299 4 2,416 24

Isaac Harney, Moanalua 8 153 232 7 1,828 21

Bennett Strobel, Leilehua 10 140 253 5 1,804 19

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 6 105 170 9 1,428 17

Afi Togafau, Radford 7 94 165 5 1,377 14

AJ Tuifua, Damien 5 84 123 4 1,290 23

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Wain. 10 86 151 6 1,087 6

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 8 76 164 8 1,084 8

Jonah Galanto, Pearl City 8 82 171 6 921 4

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 13 188 1,474 14 7.8 113.4

Jones Vierra, ‘Iolani 10 168 670 9 4.0 67.0

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 5 87 599 7 6.9 119.8

Alika Idica, Waianae 10 149 588 4 3.9 58.8

Caysen Samson, Kailua 10 87 517 4 5.9 51.7

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae 10 43 482 3 11.2 48.2

Kylin Rivera-Galbraith, Leilehua 11 92 470 3 5.1 42.7

Zeke Schulz, Radford 7 59 459 4 7.8 65.6

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 7 103 435 6 4.2 62.1

JJ Rezentes, Kailua 9 63 432 2 6.9 48.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani 10 75 1,107 12 14.8 110.7

Talon Tarpley, Leilehua 13 63 872 11 13.8 67.1

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani 9 62 799 6 12.9 88.8

Stoney Pocock, Kailua 11 43 774 8 18.0 70.4

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 9 54 762 11 14.1 84.7

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 9 39 622 6 15.9 69.1

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 9 36 585 3 16.3 65.0

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 7 39 539 9 13.8 77.0

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 7 30 465 4 15.5 66.4

Michael Robinson, Radford 6 17 458 7 26.9 76.3

DIVISION II STATISTICS

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 10 134 253 10 1,976 16

Emery Abilla, Waialua 8 90 178 8 1,329 13

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 7 78 186 7 1,157 15

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 9 66 158 9 802 4

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 5 49 104 12 688 7

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 10 60 100 2 629 8

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 7 47 87 6 533 6

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 8 40 61 1 466 5

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 4 25 51 1 369 2

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 3 22 41 2 242 2

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Vance Ramolete, Kalaheo 7 90 578 4 6.4 82.6

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 9 78 526 6 6.7 58.4

Brady Kim, Kaiser 9 83 500 8 6.0 55.6

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 6 94 482 1 5.1 80.3

Shaedon Sexton, Roosevelt 9 115 482 9 4.2 53.6

Aiden Leong, Kaiser 9 64 461 7 7.2 51.2

Logan Thompson, Castle 5 67 458 6 6.8 91.6

Aiden Kahele, Castle 7 97 452 1 4.7 64.6

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 4 77 446 6 5.8 111.5

Riley Burton, Castle 8 81 445 3 5.5 55.6

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 11 59 829 7 14.1 75.4

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roos. 8 44 659 8 15.0 82.4

Sky Hirota, Waialua 7 29 448 4 15.4 64.0

Caleb Hamasaki, Kaiser 10 28 413 8 14.8 41.3

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 6 18 407 7 22.6 67.8

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 10 28 368 1 13.1 36.8

Germaine Bagasol, Waialua 7 25 357 2 14.3 51.0

Wiliama Aarona, Roosevelt 9 16 317 3 19.8 35.2

Jerry Wu, Roosevelt 9 26 317 1 12.2 35.2

Chance Baqui, Kalaheo 6 22 296 5 13.5 49.3

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

OPEN DIVISION

Nov. 29

Final

At Ching Complex

>> Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Friday

Semifinals

>> Leilehua at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

>> Kapaa vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m. at

Farrington

Nov. 30

Final

>> Leilehua/Konawaena winner vs. Kapaa/Damien winner, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

DIVISION II

Saturday

Semifinals

>> Kaiser vs. Kauai, 2 p.m.

at Vidinha Stadium

>> Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

Nov. 30

Final

