HFD’s helicopter airlifts hikers from Waianae, Kaneohe trails

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter was called into action Saturday in two incidents involving hikers who ran into trouble on Oahu trails.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:33 p.m. reporting an injured hiker on the Mount Kaala Trail in Waianae and responded with six units staffed with 16 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:52 p.m., and secured a landing zone for air operations.

A group of four hikers, three men and a woman in their 20s to 40s, were hiking when one of member of the group was injured and unable to descend the trail on his ow, HFD officials said.

Air 1 dropped rescue personnel on the trail where they made their way on foot to the hiker’s location at 5:31 p.m.

The hiking party was escorted to the pickup point, where Air 1 safely transported the injured hiker to the landing zone, where his care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 6:16 p.m. The remaining hikers were taken to the landing zone, with the last one arriving at 6:28 p.m., HFD said.

Not too long after the first 911 call, HFD received another call at 4:50 p.m. reporting a stranded hiker above the Likeke Trail in Kaneohe.

Four units staffed with 12 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 5:03 p.m. at the Nuuanu Reservoir to establish a command.

HFD said a man in his 40s was hiking when he became stranded near the ridge and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Rescue personnel were dropped at the hiker’s location and he was transported by Air 1 to a landing zone at 5:45 p.m., according to HFD.