Hawaii women’s basketball wins 3rd straight game

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 6:43 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai’i guard Daejah Phillips (15) drives to the basket around Eastern Washington forward Kourtney Grossman (22) during the first half of a women’s NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai’i head coach Laura Beeman reacts after a play during the first half of a women’s NCAA basketball game against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai’i guard MeiLani McBee (23) reacts after a three-point basket against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first half of a women’s NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Honolulu.
MeiLani McBee made four 3-pointers to move into a tie for second place on UH’s career list and Lily Wahinekapu added nine points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Hawaii go undefeated in the Bank of Hawaii Classic with a 67-55 win over Eastern Washington today.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 895 watched Hawaii improve to 3-1 to match its best start since 2019.

Imani Perez added 11 points and McBee chipped in with three of Hawaii’s 10 steals. UH committed a season-low 10 turnovers.

Peyton Howard scored a game-high 14 points to lead Eastern Washington (1-5).

Hawaii returns to the court for three games in three days next weekend in the American Savings Bank Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

UH will close the tournament next Sunday against No. 5 UCLA, which beat defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina 77-62 today, ending the Gamecocks’ 43-game winning streak.

